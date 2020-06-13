Prolintas expects 30pc spike in weekend traffic on Guthrie Corridor Expressway

Many Malaysians are expected to resume travelling following the recent announcement of the lifting of interstate travel ban throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO) from June 10 to August 31. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 ― Prolintas Group of Companies expects about 300,000 vehicles will be plying along the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) this weekend, which is a 30 per cent increase from the normal weekend traffic.

Its chief operating officer, Rostam Shahrif Tami said the surge of traffic volume is due to thousands of Malaysians are expected to resume travelling following the recent announcement of the lifting of interstate travel ban throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO) from June 10 to August 31.

“After this weekend we will expect traffic will increase between 20 per cent and 30 per cent for weekdays and weekends respectively, as more commercial sectors will reopen and domestic travel is also permitted. We believe that Malaysians will resume travelling while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH),” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, its general manager (Highway Operations) Mohd Fuad Kamal Ariffin said the two Rest and Service Areas (R&R) along GCE will also be fully operational to serve customers in accordance to the SOPs including social distancing, wearing face mask, body temperature screening.

He also advised travellers to plan their journey and reload their Touch ‘n Go cards via the self-service kiosks located along the GCE, namely, at the Bukit Jelutong Toll Plaza (northbound), Elmina R&R (southbound), Elmina Toll Plaza (northbound) and Lagong Toll Plaza (southbound) or users may also use the eWallet facility at toll plazas.

For any inquiries and latest updates, users can call hotline at 1-300-88-0035 and its social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook or to download free PROLINTAS mobile apps via Apple Store and Google Play. ― Bernama