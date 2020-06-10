Sarawak property developer clarifies no Covid-19 detected among site workers

Chen Ling Development Sdn Bhd said that the two cases involving foreign workers from Sungai Moyan are not employees working at its site, The Podium. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, June 10 — Chen Ling Development Sdn Bhd, the developer of The Podium at Jalan Keretapi here today clarified that the two positive Covid-19 cases announced by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah yesterday, did not involve its Indonesian workers.

The company said that the two cases involving foreign workers from Sungai Moyan are not employees working at its site, The Podium.

“Yesterday, we received news that our site The Podium at Jalan Keretapi was brought into the limelight as the State Disaster Management Committee chairman announced two positive cases at the site.

“However, the grounds of The Podium were only put under investigation as the employees from Sungai Moyan were found to have come in contact with our employees,” the company clarified.

Uggah, in his media briefing, had told reporters that the state Health Department had declared the construction site as a new Covid-19 cluster after the detection of two positive cases involving Indonesian workers.

He had said that authorities would carry out active case detection operations at the construction site and the workers’ quarters at Sungai Moyan in Batu Kawah.

Chen Ling said as a company build of diverse individuals, it takes special care in upholding the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the state government and that it has always placed the employees and their families’ health and safety in mind.

“Since movement control order (MCO) restriction was lifted, we have controlled entries of outsiders to the site,” the company said, pointing out that any unauthorised visits were considered as unlawful and trespassing.

“However people that the employees meet out of the site, is out of our control,” the company said.

The company applauded the State Disaster Management Committee for their continuous effort in fighting Covid-19 outbreak in Sarawak.

“In line with the committee’s resolution, we will continue to keep Sarawak Covid free,” it said.