Sabah minister expects to be charged tomorrow over RM155m Risda land deal, says case ‘politically motivated’

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony has received a warrant from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to present himself in the Sessions Court here tomorrow to face money laundering charges.

The Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president said he understands the case is linked to a Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) land deal in Tongod from 2014 and that the charges are to be framed under the Anti-Money Laundering, AntiTerrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA), but maintained his innocence.

“It’s not a problem. I will attend court and face the charges, I will prove my innocence as I believe this is a politically motivated case,” he told reporters at the Sabah MACC office here after being summoned today.

Anthony said he had previously clarified his role in the Risda case.

Anthony was interrogated by the MACC yesterday for seven hours, from 10.30am in connection to the issuance of a RM1.5 billion direct contract to three road maintenance companies.

In 2017, he was arrested and quizzed for his involvement in the RM155 million Risda deal when he was still a businessman.

A lawyer, Michael Ubu who was connected to the case, went missing from Sabah following investigations into the Risda case, but is believed to have returned to the state recently.

Anthony is seen as the right hand man to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Shafie Apdal. Their Warisan party is friendly to the federal Pakatan Harapan bloc and fellow Sabah party Upko.

Anthony called the interrogation and expected charges a clear case of political intimidation and vowed to fight back.

“They can do whatever they want but I will fight back. As a Sabahan and as Kadazandusun, I will not cower, and will not be taken for a fool,” he said.