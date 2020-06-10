Now 100 days in, Dr Mahathir accuses ‘Muhyiddin govt’ of creating posts in exchange for support

In a blog entry posted as PN marks its 100 days in government, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad accused PN of asking MPs which posts they wish for and ‘creating’ that position to be filled by the supporters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has today accused Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration of offering positions in the government and government-linked companies (GLC) to Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs in exchange for political support.

In a blog entry posted as PN marks its 100 days in government, the former prime minister even accused PN of asking such MPs which posts they wish for and later “creating” that position to be filled by the supporters.

“For the Cabinet, a lot were appointed if they accepted his offer to support him. The candidate was asked ‘what they want’ and the appointments were made.

“If there was no such post, the post would be created,” he wrote.

Dr Mahathir claimed that almost two-thirds of the MPs who support Muhyiddin have now been appointed ministers and deputy ministers.

The rest, he claimed, have been appointed as chairman of GLCs and government agencies — including those he claimed are facing criminal charges in court.

He contrasted this with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia division leaders who were sacked allegedly for not supporting him, to be replaced by those who do.

Last week, ousted party secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya was fired as the Penang Bersatu chief, along with another party Supreme Council member Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi.

“This is Muhyiddin’s way. Be it constitutions, laws and regulations, they are ignored.

“It is not surprising that he is willing to accept and work with robbers, bribers and crooks,” he added.

In the post, Dr Mahathir said he has no choice but to call the government of the day as the “Muhyiddin Government” instead of “PN Government” as the latter coalition does not exist.

“His friends in the coalition had also announced that they were not part of the PN coalition, but instead allowed their members to support Muhyiddin so that his wish to topple Pakatan Harapan was achieved by ensuring that the numbers of MPs were sufficient,” said Dr Mahathir.