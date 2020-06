Customers ordering take-outs from Pelita Nasi Kandar restaurant in Bangsar March 18,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Restaurants and food stalls may operate until midnight daily starting tomorrow, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today as the government eases more restrictions under the recovery movement control order.

Grocery stores and mini-marts have also been given the permission to open longer, the senior minister in charge of defence told a press briefing in Putrajaya.

