Parents will get two weeks’ notice before school reopens, says Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Parents will be given two weeks’ notice before school reopens to allow them enough preparation time, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will also have a meeting with the Ministry of Education (MOE) tomorrow to discuss suitable reopening dates.

“We have a meeting with the MOE tomorrow. We will discuss suitable dates for implementation (to reopen schools).

“We will give two weeks to parents to prepare for school reopening.

“Priority might be given to Form Five and Six students who will be sitting for major examinations.

“This is our plan, but we will discuss it at length tomorrow during the meeting with the MOE,” he told his daily press briefing in Putrajaya today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that schools will reopen in stages throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which will be in force from June 10 to August 31.

Malaysian schools have been closed since the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18, with learning handled by teachers through online classes.

Last week, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin urged parents not to worry about sending their children back to school. Instead, he said they should emphasise the importance of social distancing.

On school reopening, Mohd Radzi also said the move would only involve Form Five and Six students in nearly 3,000 secondary schools nationwide.

Mohd Radzi also announced that school reopening management guidelines had been distributed since June 4 to allow schools and teachers to make the appropriate preparations.

He said the detailed guidelines for the movement of students within school compounds, from the time they arrive until they leave for home, were formulated in collaboration with the MOH and the National Security Council (NSC).