Not enough social distancing, quips Dr Noor Hisham of MySejahtera app crash after 700,000 registrations in one minute

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the MySejahtera app crashed due to the government’s announcement earlier today that only those who download it will be eligible for RM50 in eWallet credit.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the app ground to a halt after 700,000 registrations in the space of one minute.

“We advise those who want to download the application to give it some time, so that it will not be congested,” he said during his daily Covid-19 briefing today.

“Maybe we will extend the registration period for one day or even a week so that everyone can register smoothly without any interruption,” he added, before quipping that the public should also practise social distancing in this case.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed that Malaysians must install the MySejahtera app on their mobile phones in order to be eligible for RM50 in eWallet credit with an additional RM50 worth of discounts and cashback as part of the ePenjana initiative that was announced by the prime minister on Saturday.

The minister said this was to encourage more Malaysians to download the app which helps the health authorities monitor the spread of Covid-19 outbreaks in the country by enabling users to carry out health self-assessments.