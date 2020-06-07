140,000 cases of insuffient funds at PLUS highway

Policemen, Army and RELA personnel man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 7 — It has been announced that there would be no Touch ‘n Go card reload lanes at toll plazas during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to contain the Covid-19 infection, yet many motorists are still ignorant by entering the expressway without having enough credit.

This has caused problems and frustrations to other road users when some vehicles had to change lanes which resulted in congestion at toll plazas while they are reloading their cards at the self-service kiosks.

According to PLUS Malaysia Berhad northen region business manager, Wan Ahmad Awang, some 144,698 cases of insufficient credit were recorded in Penang since March 18 until May 31.

“There are nine toll plazas managed by PLUS in Penang including Penang Bridge, Juru, Sungai Dua and Kubang Semang.

“Out of the nine, the Penang Bridge toll plaza recorded the highest number of insufficient Touch ‘n Go card balance with 66,077 cases followed by toll plazas in Juru, Kubang Semang and Sungai Dua,” he told Bernama recently.

Wan Ahmad said the problem would normally occurred during peak hours on weekdays between 7am and noon, 4pm and 8pm.

He advised commuters to cooperate by ensuring there is enough credit in their Touch ‘n Go card before entering the highway.

“We also suggest that road users top up their card in a larger amount to reduce the frequency reloading at toll plazas.

“PLUS also encourages all customers to use the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to avoid congestions at Penang Bridge and from Sungai Dua to Jitra in July. This will help to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Beginning the middle of next month, private vehicle motorists will enjoy a 20 per cent discount on the Penang Bridge toll if they use RFID.

In this regard, Wan Ahmad said the number of toll lanes in operation would be increased in stages according to the traffic situation so as to reduce exposure and intervention between PLUS staff and customers.

Meanwhile, a user of the Penang Bridge toll plaza, Ahmad Akbar, 24, who has insufficient card balance and had to pull over to top up said he was in a hurry and forgot to check the credit balance.

“I am rushing to get to work and forgot to top up. Sometimes I would reload the card at petrol stations but today I didn’t managed to,” said the security guard who is a frequent user of the Penang Bridge.

Since the enforcement of the MCO on March 18 followed by the Conditional MCO since May 4, PLUS has temporarily shut down Touch ‘n Go reload service at all toll plazas under its management.

Motorists can reload their cards before entering the highways at 11,000 locations nationwide including at petrol stations, convenience stores, ATMs, self-service kiosks and others. — Bernama