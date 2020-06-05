Hamzah says will reveal details of Bersatu supreme council meeting today

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that the meeting last night went on for too long and he felt it would be better to talk about it during a press conference. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said he will share the discussions from last night’s party’s supreme council meeting and explain these today.

He said that the meeting went on for too long and he felt it would be better to talk about it during a press conference.

“Our discussion is very long and I will explain one by one tomorrow. It will be easier.

“Time (for the press conference) will be announced tomorrow,” he told the media who has been waiting outside of the University Malaya Alumni clubhouse late last night.

According to a Bersatu official, the meeting started around 8.30pm and ended at about 11.30pm.

Earlier at about 10.45pm, four supreme council members walked out after insisting the attempt to dismiss Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four others from the party wass unlawful.

The four — Abu Bakar Yahya, Akramsyah Muamar Ubaidah Sanusi, Ulya Aqamah Husamudin and Tariq Ismail — said that the reason given to annul the memberships of Dr Mahathir and the others were invalid as the decision-making body never endorsed joining Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Akramsyah also said that those who attended the meeting were not allowed to bring their mobile phones.

“I had to leave my phone outside,” he told Malay Mail after walking out from the meeting.

This was likely motivated by several audio leaks from the last supreme council meeting on February 23.

Separately, other leaders who spoke to the media claimed the meeting went on peacefully.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the meeting was “very nice.”

When asked about PN’s stability, the minister who was rumoured to support Dr Mahathir last week said he thought the informal coalition was “very stable”.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu also said nothing untoward happened in the meeting.

“Inside (In the meeting) we are fine. Everything is fine,” he said cheerfully from his car before leaving.

Several media reported earlier that the meeting last night was to formalise the removal of Dr Mahathir and his faction.

A Sinar Harian report yesterday that Bersatu leaders were currently in talks with Umno to join the Malay nationalist party also sparked rumours that the meeting will also touch on that.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir ― who had his membership annulled from the party last week ― met with Pakatan Harapan party leaders and their ally, Warisan from Sabah.

Rumours and speculation about the possible collapse of the PN government led by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin collapse were swirling.

Adding to this, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had also put forth the idea for snap elections.

PN took over after Dr Mahathir resigned as the PM in February to trigger the collapse of the PH administration.