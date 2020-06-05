Bersatu’s sec-gen confirms termination of Dr Mahathir's membership, says Muhyiddin is party's legitimate acting chairman

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s membership has been terminated. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today confirmed the termination of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s membership, along with that of four other MPs, following a meeting of the party’s top leaders last night.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the supreme council also affirmed the decision for Bersatu to leave the Pakatan Harapan coalition, as decided during a meeting on February 23, and to form the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“During the supreme council meeting on February 23 it was decided that Bersatu would leave PH and the official announcement was made on February 24 by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is the acting chairman in an orderly and legitimate fashion,” Hamzah said in a statement.

“The council also confirmed that the decision for Bersatu to form the Perikatan Nasional party, led by Bersatu, was in accordance with the party’s goals,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah also clarified that the council had agreed that Datuk Marzuki Yahya is no longer the party’s secretary-general and that his termination letter was sent on March 18.

Hamzah was elected as secretary-general on March 26.

He also said that the status of the five sacked MPs, deputy president and Jerlun MP, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik and Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir was final.

“The supreme council members would also like to reiterate our commitment to participate in the PN government led by Bersatu.

“The supreme council would also like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to former party chairman Dr Mahathir, deputy Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and other supreme council members who have left the party for their contributions and sacrifice for the party,” he added.

Last night top members of Bersatu had gathered at the University Malaya Alumni clubhouse for a meeting purportedly to remove Dr Mahathir from the party.

Rumours and speculation about the possible collapse of the PN government led by Bersatu president Muhyiddin were swirling.

Adding to this, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had also put forth the idea for snap elections.

PN took over after Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister in February to trigger the collapse of the PH administration.