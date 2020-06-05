Akramsyah claims reinstated as Bersatu supreme council member

According to a report, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin sacked founding member Akramsyah Muamar Ubaidah Sanusi in a letter dated June 2 (Tuesday). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Bersatu founding member Akramsyah Muamar Ubaidah Sanusi asserted that party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin restored him to the supreme council member last night.

He told reporters he was allowed to attend the meeting last night despite his dismissal that was communicated to him by Bersatu organising secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya the previous day.

“Late last night (Wednesday) at about 11.55pm, I received a Whatsapp message (from Muhammad Suhaimi) along with a copy of letter saying I was removed as a supreme council member.

“After a short meeting with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, he (Muhyiddin) said I was allowed to attend today’s meeting.

“When I came here I received another letter revoking my removal as a supreme council member,” he told reporters outside of University Malaya Alumni Clubhouse last night.

Akramsyah said he was shocked at his initial dismissal, saying it was “not proper” to conduct official party business via a chat service.

“As the party’s founding member, I think it is appropriate to be informed with courtesy and politely instead of just getting the news from WhatsApp,” he said.

Yesterday, The Star reported that Muhyiddin sacked Akramsyah in a letter dated June 2 (Tuesday).

Datuk Marzuki Yahya was also sacked from his Bersatu Penang Chief post on the same day.

Marzuki is also the disputed secretary-general of Bersatu aligned with disputed chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He was sacked from the secretary-general post on March 18 and replaced with Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin on March 26 but has refused to acknowledge this.

Marzuki and Akhramsyah are loyalists of Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir has been at odds with Muhyiddin since the latter led Bersatu out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, triggering the collapse of the federal government, and the formation of a new coalition Umno, MCA, MIC, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and others.

With their support, Muhyiddin was subsequently sworn-in as prime minister on March 1. Since then, Dr Mahathir only has the support of a handful of Bersatu MPs, and remains opposed to Muhyiddin’s premiership.