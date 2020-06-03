Delve into, understand Sultan’s quit squabbling message, says Johor MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the door was always open to all parties to come up with ideas and views to restore the state’s economy. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 3 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today called on all political leaders in the state to stop squabbling, on the other hand, to together strive to develop the state, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the door was always open to all parties to come up with ideas and views to restore the state’s economy, to simultaneously help the people who fervently needed the attention and assistance of the government.

“What I truly hope from all the leaders, whether in the government block or the Opposition, is to stand shoulder-to-shoulder and work with me,” he said in a statement here today.

He said this in response to an address from the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar yesterday who expressed frustration over political turmoils which were still taking place in the state, which saw some power-crazy leaders who continued to wrest for posts due to their self-interests.

Thus, in order to prevent Johor from becoming topsy turvy, and to look after and champion the welfare of the people, he would consider dissolving the State Assembly if power struggles still recurred among the elected representatives.

Hasni Mohammad, who is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, hoped all leaders would delve into, understand and obey the message of the Sultan of Johor and always put the people’s interests first. — Bernama