CMCO: Two teens nabbed in Perak for performing motorcycle stunts

TELUK INTAN, May 31 — Two teenagers, engrossed in performing stunts on a motorcycle — the zig zag and wheelie without wearing helmets were arrested at Ops Covid-19 in Langkap, here, yesterday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said in the 6pm incident, the EX5 motorcycle rider and his pillion buddy, both 17, were engaged in an activity that could endanger himself and other road users.

“The teenagers were unaware that their actions were being watched by members of the Hilir Perak police headquarters (IPD).

“Police immediately followed them and ordered them to stop for further action,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Marzukhi said both the teens were arrested under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama