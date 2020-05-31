Air Selangor to implement new guidelines beginning June

Air Selangor will implement new guidelines issued by the National Water Service Commission effective June. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) will implement new guidelines issued by the National Water Service Commission (SPAN), effective June.

Air Selangor, in a statement today, said based on the guidelines issued by SPAN, the actual water consumption in the month after the actual meter readings were carried out at users’ premises would be prorated for the months in which water bills were issued based on approximated calculation.

“Actual bills issued before the implementation of SPAN guidelines would be adjusted in the users’ next bills.

“Air Selangor expects this adjustment will be completed by July 2020 because a complete billing cycle will take about a month,” it said.

Air Selangor said users who found that the bills issued to them were overcharged and payment had been made, the amount would be recorded in their accounts.

All infographics on its social media accounts would also be updated to reflect the new calculation mechanism for clearer information, it said.

For queries regarding overcharged bills, users can directly contact Air Selangor at 15300, or WhatsApp to 019-280 0919 or 019-281 6793, or to its social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), Air Selangor application and email ([email protected]). — Bernama