Over two million households received Women’s Ministry aid during MCO, CMCO, says Rina Harun

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the ministry has channelled assistance to over 2.07 million households during the period of the MCO and CMCO from March 18 until yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 30 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) through the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) has channelled assistance to over 2.07 million households during the period of the movement control order (MCO) and conditional movement control order (CMCO) from March 18 until yesterday.

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said of the total, 1.66 million households received Food Basket Aid through allocations from the government and Covid-19 Fund.

The remaining 401,130 households received aid from 2,760 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other bodies totalling RM20.96 million, she said.

“Donations from NGOs and other bodies in addition to the Food Basket Aid have been coordinated by the JKM to be presented to the targeted households.

“Among the recipients are those whose income had been affected and who have the difficulty in obtaining food supplies during the MCO and CMCO including those involved in the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in several locations throughout the country,” she said.

Rina said this after presenting donations from the ministry and NGOs to the Nur Iman orphanage here today.

She said the ministry appreciated the cooperation and contributions of NGOs as well as corporate sector, public agencies, houses of worship and individuals in helping the government ease the burden of those affected by the implementation of the MCO and CMCO to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“We hope the NGOs and those involved will continue to work together with the government to help those in need by donating cash and food aid,” she said. — Bernama