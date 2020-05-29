Anwar: Pakatan won’t make same ‘mistake’ when choosing next PM

Anwar said the person who will be the coalition’s next PM must be clean, keep to his promises and not negate his responsibilities. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Pakatan Harapan will not repeat “past mistakes” when the coalition selects its prime minister candidate moving forward.

The coalition previously went with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned as the PM in February to trigger the collapse of the PH administration.

In a Facebook Live session today, the PKR president and PH chairman said the person who will be the coalition’s next PM must be clean, keep to his promises and not negate his responsibilities.

“We are discussing well on who is our PM candidate, but what is important is not to repeat our past mistakes but to enable us to hold on to those who are committed to the promise, not betraying the trust, clean, not accepting corruption and elevating the dignity of this community and the people as mentioned in the reform agenda,” he said today.

Anwar touched on the joint statement of 39 PKR MPs yesterday that said discussions and negotiations on the matter were ongoing, in an effort to restore voters’ mandate to its rightful place as soon as possible.

On rumours that the Opposition has won the support of enough lawmakers to retake the government, Anwar said matters were proceeding but stressed that any route he chooses will be based on the coalition’s shared principles.

“It's not about 129 or 130 MPs (supporting). For us we are not discussing this as it is still in process and has not yet been finalised.

“What is important in this process is not about powers or numbers. We have been in power many times but in the end, the people’s interest is being wrecked.

“What’s important is that it binds us in the agenda of doing good,” he said.

Yesterday, PKR parliamentary whip and Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, along with 38 other PKR MPs, said the party’s stance must be strengthened as the mandate was clearly given to PH during the 14th general election in 2018.

The joint statement also said any form of power transition must be conducted as promised, in an orderly and peaceful manner according to the law,

“Keadilan MPs also stressed the need to reflect and analyse all their efforts thus far, as well as to fulfil promises made and to avoid past mistakes being repeated.

“Keadilan MPs were reminded to prioritise the welfare of the rakyat, especially those who are affected by Covid-19 following a loss of income or employment, something which requires comprehensive effort to address.

“This is not a struggle among political elites to seize power, but instead an effort to bring about the real Reformasi agenda which cares for the people. Any form of power transition must be conducted as promised, in an orderly and peaceful manner according to the law,” he said.

Also yesterday, former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said rumours of a “coup” by Dr Mahathir Mohamad to topple the Perikatan Nasional with the support of 129 MPs were “unheard of”.