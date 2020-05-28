Ministry collects RM92,500 in compounds from errant traders in one week

The ministry’s enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said its officers had inspected 15,037 business premises and received 21 complaints from consumers relating to prices of goods between May 21 and 27. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has collected RM92,500 in compounds nationwide in the first week of the implementation of the Festive Season Price Control Scheme.

The ministry’s enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said its officers had inspected 15,037 business premises and received 21 complaints from consumers relating to prices of goods between May 21 and 27.

“Action was taken against 39 traders — 11 for selling goods above the ceiling prices and 28 for failing to display price tags.

“We seized goods worth RM8,990 and collected RM92,500 in compounds during this period,” he told reporters after inspecting ST Rosyam Mart Sdn Bhd in Setiawangsa here today.

He advised traders to follow the prices set for 35 types of controlled items and to be reasonable like ST Rosyam Mart when fixing prices.

He said the ministry would soon launch the price control scheme for Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai, which will be in force until June 3. — Bernama