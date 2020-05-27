Johor police bust syndicate that sent drugs to Singapore via courier

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said a total of 33 raids were conducted to arrest the syndicate members following a raid at the courier company in Senai on May 15. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — The Johor police have crippled and seized RM1.03 million worth of illicit drugs from a syndicate that specialises in using the services of a courier company for its distribution in Singapore.

It is understood that the syndicate was known to have been active for the past three months.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said a total of 33 raids were conducted to arrest the syndicate members following a raid at the courier company in Senai on May 15.

He said, in a separate raid, the police also came across a mini laboratory used as an ecstasy-type drug processing facility in the Ulu Tiram area near Johor Baru.

“The police arrested 30 suspects, aged between 18 and 60. They included 15 local men, 10 local women, two Singaporean men, an Indonesian man and a Myanmar-Indonesian woman,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

In the raids, investigators also froze three local bank accounts with amounts totalling RM85,616 that belonged to three individuals and are believed to be from drug-trafficking activities.

Ayob Khan said police also seized 8.4kg of syabu (crystal methamphetamine), 1,299g of ketamine, 105g of ecstasy powder, 1,430 ecstasy pills, 108 Eramin 5 pills and 6.1g of marijuana

“Other seizures included pill processing printing machines, grinders, jewellery, nine cars, a motorcycle together with Malaysian and Singapore currency. The total seizure is valued at RM452,367,” he said.

Ayob Khan also pointed out that the two Singaporean men were wanted for drug-related offences in Singapore.

“Initial urine tests found 12 of the suspects to be positive for drugs. All the suspects have been remanded under Section 39B and Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 until May 28,” he said.

Ayob Khan said the police have always cooperated with their Singapore counterparts in information sharing to curb drug distribution activities, including those using courier delivery.

He said the Johor police will share information with their Singapore counterparts, including the list of delivery addresses for the authorities’ further action.