A Universiti Teknologi Mara student takes online lessons in her dormitory room during the third phase of the movement control order in Shah Alam April 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) today said that all university lectures must be conducted purely online, with no face-to-face lessons allowed, until December 31.

In a statement today, the ministry said that exceptions are, however, given to five academic categories involving students.

