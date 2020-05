A foreign construction worker is screened for Covid-19 in Pudu, May 15, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, May 26 — Early screening conducted by employers helped public health authorities discover the latest Covid-19 cluster at a construction site, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The construction company held screenings as per the standard operating procedures enforced as the government gradually began reopening the economy, the senior minister said, as he praised the firm involved.

