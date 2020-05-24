On first day of Hari Raya, Malaysia records 60 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

A foreign worker undergoes a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise at Padang Polo, George Town May 14, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 60 new Covid-19 cases today and no fatalities.

The MOH said that 33 patients were discharged today, bringing the total cumulative number of discharged patients to 5,945.

Of the 60 cases recorded, seven are imported cases who contracted the disease abroad, while 53 are local infections involving 44 foreigners, with 27 cases detected at the immigration detention depot in Semenyih.

Another six Covid-19 cases among foreigners were detected at a separate depot.

The new number of cases brings Malaysia’s Covid-19 cumulative infections to 7,245, with 1,185 active cases.

MORE TO COME