Domestic Trade Ministry lists 19 more items under Aidilfitri price control scheme

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi during a visit to the Econsave outlet in Kajang May 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has added 19 new items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

Its Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a statement, said on top of 16 items which have already been listed under SHMMP, effective from Thursday to June 3, the 19 new items announced yesterday would bring the total number of goods placed on the price control list to 35.

The 19 new items are tomatoes; imported round cabbage (from Indonesia and China, excluding Beijing cabbage); red chili; green capsicum; long beans; sawi (mustard leaf); lady’s fingers or ocra; Holland onions, Chinese onions; imported potato (China); dried chili and groundnut.

Fish listed are kembung (including mabung); selayang; aya/tongkol (tuna); frozen kembung; frozen selayang; frozen selar and frozen demudok/sagai/cermin/cupak.

He said the ceiling price for the 19 items would take effect from May 22 to June 3.

Apart from implementing the SHMMP in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebration, KPDNHEP will also enforce the similar scheme for the Keamatan Festival and Gawai Day from May 28 to June 3.

“The increase number of items is done at the request of consumers as these are consumers’ preferred items during the Conditional movement control order (CMCO) period,” he said.

“It is hoped that the prices of the goods listed will be regulated via the implementation of SHMMP especially in wet markets and among small traders, which are the focus of consumers to shop during the festive season,” he said.

He said that the ministry would continue to improve its monitoring and inspection of supplies and prices of goods nationwide.

“Traders must adhere to the instructions and be ethical in managing their business while consumers must be aware of their responsibilities and to exercise their rights,” he said.

He also advised producers or manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers against raising the prices of goods indiscriminately after the completion of the scheme. — Bernama