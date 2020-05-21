Sarawak Customs foils bid to smuggle cigarettes, liquor worth RM3.43m

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said 1.770 million cigarettes and 26,308.80 litres of beer and liquor were seized in the raid. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, May 21 — The Sarawak Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle cigarettes and liquor worth RM3.43 million in a raid at in Demak Laut Industrial area here yesterday.

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said during the raid at 12.30pm, 1.770 million cigarettes and 26,308.80 litres of beer and liquor were seized, with the value of the items seized in the raid estimated at RM1.13 million and the estimated amount of Customs duty amounting to RM2.30 million.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs personnel from the Land Operations Branch Kuching headquarters tracked and followed a trailer carrying cargo in containers. It was suspected the merchandise had not passed through Customs, the container is believed to be from central or northern Sarawak.

“The three-hour surveillance, tracking and monitoring along Jalan Serian-Kuching successfully led the team to a transport company premises operating in the Demak Laut Industrial area,” she said in a statement today.

She said in the raid a Prime Mover-type vehicle and a 40-foot container with an estimated value of RM150,000, was also seized and two individuals were also detained to facilitate investigations.

According to her, the case will be investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama