Family Wellness Club : Many in Ipoh yet to receive free masks promised by state govt

FWC received several complaints from members following its Facebook posting informing people where they can get their face masks. — Reuters pic

IPOH, May 21 — The Family Wellness Club (FWC) today said that many in Ipoh have yet to receive the free face masks promised to each household by the state government last month.

President Mangaleswary Ponnampalam said that FWC received several complaints from members of the public over this matter following its Facebook posting informing people where they can get their face masks.

“We checked with Bilik Gerakan Covid-19 Negeri Perak, and were informed that they received the masks for Perak residents about a month ago and had distributed these to the various District Land Offices to be given to the people in their areas through various channels.

“However, after we posted on our Facebook page on where residents can get the masks, (we found out that) most people in Ipoh have yet to get the masks,” she told Malay Mail.

She added that people in other states, like Selangor, had received the masks last month.

She also pointed out that the Ipoh City Council (MBI) had been entrusted with handing out the masks to people in the Kinta District.

“MBI said that they are distributing the masks through their councillors, staff and also assemblymen,” she said.

Facebook user Richard Cheong, who commented on FWC’s post, said that he has not received any mask at the time of writing.

Another Facebook user Shyda King said that Canning Garden residents have not received their masks either.

“Why don’t they deliver it via post rather than have a crowd go to collect at the centre,;(it will) save people, especially senior citizens from going out,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Facebook users, Mani Arasi from First Garden, Chan Yaichin from Gunung Rapat and Geetha Govindrajan from Taman Permai all commented that they have yet to receive the masks too.