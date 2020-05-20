RM3,100 fine for woman who called policeman ‘idiot’

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah meted out the fine on Tong Poh Kim, 44, after the woman, who had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges, changed her plea to guilty when the case came up for mention today. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, May 20 — A sales manager, who was recorded in a video calling a policeman an idiot at a “Ops Covid-19” roadblock was fined RM100 for the offence and another RM3,000 for obstructing him from discharging his public functions.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah meted out the fine on Tong Poh Kim, 44, after the woman, who had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges, changed her plea to guilty when the case came up for mention today.

She was charged with behaving in an insulting manner towards Corporal Izuan Hasim Nor Hamzah by calling the policeman an “idiot” at the road block at Jalan Persiaran Surian here at 9.40am last March 31.

The charge, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, provides a maximum fine of RM100.

Zhafran Rahim meted out the maximum fine, in default a month’s jail, on Tong for the offence and RM3,000, in default a month’s jail, for obstructing the policeman from discharging his public functions, which is an offence under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

Tong paid the fine.

Earlier in mitigation, Tong’s lawyer, Datuk Suraj Singh said his client’s mother is in comatose, following a stroke since last February 27, and that she (Tong) was emotionally and mentally distressed at that time having been trapped in a traffic jam for more than two hours.

“The accused is truly remorse and apologised to all quarters, including the police. In this case, there was no fight or violence involved, except the use of the word ‘idiot’ by her,” she added.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Mahat prosecuted. — Bernama