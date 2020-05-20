Perak allows dine-in at eateries

PappaRich staff carry out sanitising and cleaning work within the premises in Kuala Lumpur as eateries gets ready to resume dine-in services. Eateries in Perak are now allowed to serve dine-in customers throughout the CMCO period. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, May 20 — Eateries in Perak are now allowed to serve dine-in customers throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

However he said, it would still depend on the owners whether to allow dine-in at their premises.

“If they (eatery owners) are ready to be comply with the strict standard operating procedure (SOP) set, they can allow customers to dine-in.

If they are still not ready, it is better for them to postpone it,” he said when announcing the Perak State Economic Stimulus Package (Phase Two) at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here today.

Ahmad Faizal said public recreational parks in the state would be reopened but people are reminded to comply with the strict SOP.

He also announced a special financial aid of RM1,000 which would be given out to 13,000 civil servants in the state beginning today.

“I hope that the aid will help ease the burden of civil servants who are affected by the implementation of the movement control order following the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama