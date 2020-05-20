Covid-19: Perak MB unveils RM71m economic stimulus package

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu waves to reporters as he leaves Istana Kinta March 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 20 — The Perak state government has allocated RM71.17 million under the second phase of its economic stimulus package to help those affected by the movement control order following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that six sectors will benefit from this latest economic stimulus package.

“The business sector will receive RM18.4 million, agriculture RM15.6 million, tourism RM10.84 million, education and human capital RM9.6 million and social and welfare RM1.4 million,” he said during a speech broadcast live from his office at the State Secretariat Building here.

Ahmad Faizal said the state has also allocated RM15.42 million in quit-rent discounts and fine exemptions.

Previously, the state government allocated RM 30.44 million under the first phase of its stimulus package to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 shut down.

He also announced that all Perak government staff will receive RM1,000 under Special Financial Aid 2020.

“This special aid will be paid starting today,” he added.

Separately, Ahmad Faizal also urged Perak citizens to make use of social media applications such as Facebook Messenger, Skype, Zoom, and so on to stay connected with their loved ones during Hari Raya, instead of visiting them at their homes.