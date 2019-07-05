Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz charged with laundering 1MDB money

Riza Aziz arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 4, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, the co-founder of the Hollywood production house behind the Wolf of Wall Street, today claimed trial to five money laundering charges of funds belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The Red Granite Pictures producer, the son of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and stepson to her husband and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is the third person in the family to be charged.

Najib and Rosmah are already facing a litany of similar money-laundering and other corruption charges.

Riza arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at about 8.15am while his step-siblings, Nooryana Najwa Najib and Norashman Najib, were spotted as early as 8.30am in the premises.

Riza was arrested yesterday at noon by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), but was released on bail the same day.

His charges were read out before Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob.

The prosecution team was represented by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram and Ahmad Akram Gharib. are on the prosecution team.

Riza’s defence lawyers were Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, who also represent Rosmah.

Bail was set at RM1 million.

MORE TO COME