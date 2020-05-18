Johoreans advised to make appointments at public dental clinics, says state exco

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the public can contact their nearest dental clinic by telephone for a check-up and appointment date. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, May 18 — The Johor government today advised those who need dental services at a public clinics in the state to make an appointment during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the public can contact their nearest dental clinic by telephone for a check-up and appointment date.

“The state government has received numerous inquiries from the public that required dental services, in addition to their concern about the transmission of the Covid-19 infection.

“Records show a significant decline in outpatient admissions in March this year at 50,933 patients compared to January that recorded 68,413 patients, showing a 25 percent decrease during the CMCO period,” said Vidyananthan.

He said this in a statement on the daily Johor Covid-19 situation today.

Vidyananthan said Johor has 60 permanent primary dental clinics and 30 outpatient dental clinics.

“In addition to that, he said there were 23 multi-disciplined specialist dental clinics.

“According to the new standard of dental services, the number of patients allowed at any one time is limited by the number of patients being treated.

“Therefore, some of the elective dental care cannot be provided. Currently, the dental services provided are limited to emergency cases only,” said Vidyananthan.

Meanwhile, the Johor Health Department reported no new cases of Covid-19 infections as of yesterday.

Vidyananthan said the cumulative number of positive cases in Johor remained at 668 cases.

“Of these, 129 were active cases. However, no deaths were recorded yesterday, which brings the cumulative number of death cases in Johor to 19,” he said.