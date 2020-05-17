Pubs, bars and clubs not allowed to operate during CMCO, senior minister clarifies

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya May 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Pubs, bars and clubs are not allowed to operate during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) as they fall under the category of entertainment outlets, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri clarified today.

He said this when asked to respond to several reports claiming that pubs and nightclubs have resumed operations.

“If there are any that are opened, we will inform the local authorities and they, including Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), will take the necessary steps to order their closure.

“For these outlets that have remained opened, there is no compromise as they are subjected to the lists of restricted activities prohibited,” he said in a press conference here.

Under the National Security Council (NSC) list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the CMCO, business premises that have a large number of customers at a time (subject to a 1m radius calculation) are prohibited from operating.

Recently, many businesses including pubs have started operating again when the CMCO came into force after remaining shut since the nationwide movement control order (MCO) lockdown began on March 18.