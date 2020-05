Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases today, with five of those being import cases who were infected abroad. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Malaysia recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases today, with five of those being import cases who were infected abroad.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 17 of the 22 infection cases were locally infected, out of which nine are foreigners.

There were no deaths recorded today.

