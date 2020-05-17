Health D-G: Stay at home for Raya, do not have ‘open houses’ and limit inter-district travels

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today asked Malaysians to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri by staying home and closing their homes to visitors. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Ministry of Health’s (MOH) director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today asked Malaysians to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri by staying home and “closing their homes” to visitors.

At his daily press briefing today, Dr Noor Hisham said that it was important for all members of the community to follow the guidelines issued by the MOH, in the fight against Covid-19.

“We do not want cases, for example, from the Federal Territories and also in Selangor especially in the red zones... when they go back, there is a huge possibility they can bring the virus back, and what we worry is when they cross the states, the green zones in other states would also be affected,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham pointed to Iran as an example, as to how its mass movement of people contributed to the spike in the country’s Covid-19 cases.

“However, what’s most important is that within the state, if we can reduce the crossings within districts and limit visits during the festive season.

“So the celebration this time around would be indoors, that is a closed house (as opposed to the concept of open house during celebrations). This is what we want to ensure,” he said, adding that family members who come visiting must also observe all the guidelines set by the ministry.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said authorities had set up 147 roadblocks nationwide to monitor interstate travel.

This comes after authorities began implementing roadblocks near major tolls on highways nationwide to enforce the ban on state border crossings during the conditional movement control order (MCO) period.