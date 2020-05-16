Takiyuddin to Dr M: Please don’t be a hypocrite

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that the Perikatan Nasional administration acted according to the law and held on to the principles of judicial freedom and a lawful legal process. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should not behave like a hypocrite over Riza Abdul Aziz’s plea bargain.

The de facto law minister was responding to the Langkawi MP’s statement yesterday where Dr Mahathir said he was “confused and concerned” over the decision carried out by the of the Attorney General’s office that conducted the case at the end of last year.

“The government hopes that Tun will not behave like a hypocrite by saying that he was “puzzled”, confused and did not understand about a decision made by the Attorney General and implemented by the Deputy Public Prosecutor that was managing the case at the end of 2019.

“Tun’s actions is unreasonable as a former prime minister at the material time and the government hopes that Tun will not continue to confuse the public by saying that he is “confused”,” Takiyuddin said.

He added that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration acted according to the law and held on to the principles of judicial freedom and a lawful legal process.

Riza, who is the stepson of seventh prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for charges of money laundering involving RM1.08 billion linked to the 1MDB financial scandal.

In return, he must give back foreign assets with an estimated worth of RM465.3 million.

Even though Dr Mahathir said he does not question the court’s decision, his view as a lawmaker was that the law might have to change.

“I don’t question the judge’s decision. Surely it is in accordance with the law, but I’m concerned that there are many other thieves in this country,” said Dr Mahathir.