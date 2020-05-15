Senior minister: Govt to conduct study before filming activities allowed to resume

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the government will examine in detail the proposed SOP for the advertising film industry before reaching a decision. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The government will examine in detail the proposed standard operating procedure (SOP) for the advertising film industry before reaching a decision, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

At present, he said no decision had been made yet on the proposed SOP that was submitted by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry at a special ministerial committee meeting on the movement control order (MCO) on Tuesday.

“We have yet to decide on the SOP for filming activities for dramas, advertising or movies due to the many considerations involved,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily security press conference today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, explained that in acting, there are usually cases where there is no social distancing during the filming process.

“The filming process doesn’t just involve the cast, but also a large crew.

“Due to that, we have decided to postpone (the decision) and perhaps reconsider it after Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” said Ismail Sabri, adding that the government will study the matter in more detail, including views from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Yesterday, it was reported that the Communications and Multimedia Ministry will soon decide on the SOP to be adhered to by creative industry players for filming activities, during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

The ministry said it had received applications from various associations for permission to conduct filming activities during the CMCO.