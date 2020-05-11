Perak flood: 31 must remain while 34 others are released from shelters

File picture of children reading a book as they seek shelter at a temporary relief centre at SK Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan October 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 11 — While 34 flood evacuees have been allowed to go home, 31 must remain in temporary shelter because of heavy rainfall today and yesterday in several districts.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said that as at 9pm today, 15 victims from five families in the Kampar district were still sheltering at an evacuation centre (PPS) at Dewan Tebing Tinggi, Malim Nawar

“In the Larut, Matang and Selama districts, 16 victims were still sheltering at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Ibol.

“However, PPS Dewan Batu 8 and Masjid Batu 8 in Changkat Jering were shut at 5pm and its 34 flood evacuees allowed to go home,” the spokesman said.

Weather monitoring shows that rain has now stopped in Larut, Matang and Selama, while it is still falling in Kampar.

The spokesman said that JBPM and other agencies are also monitoring the situation at the evacuation centres and flooded homes. — Bernama