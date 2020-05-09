Gerak Malaysia: Smooth traffic flow despite more vehicles on third day of interstate travel

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Shah Alam during the second day of the conditional movement control order May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The third day of the interstate travel for Gerak Malaysia applicants stranded in Penang, Melaka, Pahang, Perlis and Kedah to return to their hometowns today saw smooth traffic flow on major highways despite there being more vehicles out and about.

A Bernama survey in Penang found the North South Expressway (PLUS) from Kepala Batas to Juru was slightly busier as those given permission for interstate travel chose to begin their journey home earlier in the day.

Many of them were grateful to be allowed to return to their hometowns after being stranded in the five states since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Penang Police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said that as at 1 pm today, traffic flow was smooth although there was an increase in the number of vehicles on the roads.

In Melaka, the PLUS toll plazas in Ayer Keroh, Jasin and Simpang Ampat were crowded with vehicles this morning but the situation improved by late afternoon.

There was also smooth traffic flow at these areas despite the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) conducting roadblocks nearby, while a survey of several rest areas, among them the Ayer Keroh rest and service (R&R), found them to be quite empty.

Most of the PLUS highway users interviewed said they were making interstate travels to Johor and Negeri Sembilan to either visit their parents or to bring home family members.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali issued a brief statement, telling those making interstate travels today to be careful while driving and to always obey the advice given by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Melaka Police chief DCP Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said a total of 11,282 people applied for interstate travel in the state through the Gerak Malaysia app.

In Perlis, state Police chief Datuk Surina Saad said that as at 1 pm today a total of 100 people had entered the state through its three entry points and she expects the number to increase to 500 people by tonight.

Traffic flow was also smooth in Kedah, with state Police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob advising the public to plan their travel times. — Bernama