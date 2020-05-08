Western Union gives 50pc discount for Covid-19 frontline and essential service workers

People walk past a Western Union branch at Times Square in New York November 30, 2011. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR May 8 — Covid-19 frontliners will receive a 50 per cent fee reduction for international money transfers with Western Union for the next two weeks.

In a statement today, the cross-currency money movement and payments firm said that the promotion is their small tribute to the sacrifice made by the frontline personnel battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When the world stopped, our first responders and essential workers kept going,” said Western Union President and CEO Hikmet Ersek. “They have continued to show up, day after day, to make it possible for our communities and economies to carry on.”

“Many of the world’s frontline or essential workers are global citizens who regularly send money to loved ones back home. At Western Union, our inspiration comes from our customers who trust us with their hard-earned money.

“We want to acknowledge their dedication to keeping remittances moving to the communities and economies around the world that depend on them the most and support them as they continue promoting the health and safety of the communities around them.”

The fee reduction is valid with transfer code THANKS2020 and is applicable to any transaction initiated in the majority of Western Union’s digital-enabled countries at their website westernunion.com or through their app.

The remittance is received anywhere that the firm’s global network reaches either via bank account or wallet pay-out in over 100 countries as well as retail agent locations in 200 countries and territories.

The reduction lasts from now until May 20 and is available to all frontliners such as medical personnel, the police, firefighters and essential services in food and beverage, transport, utilities and other essential industries such as manufacturing and construction.

World Bank data shows that Malaysia was one of the top 20 remittance-sending countries in 2018.