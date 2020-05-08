Sg Besi Expressway lane closure extended from May 13-June 12

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The periodic lane closure on the Sungai Besi Expressway (Sungai Besi and Kuala Lumpur bound) from Kilometre 12.0 to Kilometre 12.4, has been extended beginning May 13 until June 12.

MMC-GAMUDA, in a statement here today, said the lane closure will take place from 11pm to 5am for 30 days to facilitate construction works.

The closure will involve three lanes from Sungai Besi direction and closing of middle, farthest right and farthest left lanes from Kuala Lumpur direction.

MMC-GAMUDA advised light vehicle users bound for Sungai Besi to use the alternative road at the Kuchai Lama traffic light intersections and turn to the left side of the road.

Heavy vehicles bound for Sungai Besi, meanwhile, will be directed towards the Kuchai Lama traffic light intersections before turning right towards Kuchai Lama and making a U-turn near the Ajinomoto factory.

Also, one lane is still accessible for those heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

The 300-metre closure will be carried out with only one traffic management plan at one time, and drivers are advised to follow traffic signages, the statement read. — Bernama