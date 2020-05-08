Interstate travel permission only for one-way trip home, Ismail Sabri Sabri clarifies

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri the exemption is only for four days, starting yesterday until Sunday (May 10). ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The exemptions for crossing state borders is a strictly temporary measure for those stuck in their hometowns and villages to return to their permanent homes, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

He said the exemption is only for four days, starting yesterday until Sunday (May 10).

“This way there is sufficient time for those in their villages to come home, especially those who used motorcycles to travel from the cities to their hometowns,” Ismail said during the daily press conference.

Although the exemption limits the number of passengers in a vehicle travelling across state borders to four persons per vehicle, the minister said the police have permitted certain cases such as six-seater multi-purpose vehicles to carry the full load.

“There have been reports of families asking what should be done if they have, say, six family members who wish to return home. Should two of them be left behind while the other four return home?

“As a result, the police have granted permission for everyone in the family to return home within the four-day period. After May 10, no more permission will be granted for anyone to cross state borders while travelling,” he said.

When asked if those travelling to their destinations can make diversions elsewhere, such as for those who wish to break their fasts in the evening, Ismail said no.

“Those heading home cannot detour elsewhere for unimportant reasons, like travelling from Johor to Kuala Lumpur but stopping by Melaka to break fast with relatives.

“They must head on home straight away. Those concerned about breaking fast, I encourage them to bring along food in their vehicles instead,” he said.

For yesterday, the police approved 26,181 applications made via the Gerak Malaysia app and 6,304 applications made via physical forms for those stuck in KL to return to their respective homes in other states.

A total of 98 roadblocks have been set up to monitor the cross-border travels, with reports coming in that everything is progressing smoothly. The bulk of the travellers begin their journey early in the morning, once sahur commences.

The situation in R&R stops nationwide is also satisfactory, with the public's adherence to police instructions during their journey reported as satisfactory.

For today, the police have approved 70,538 applications for those in Perak, Johor, and Kelantan, to return to their respective homes. Approximately 54,151 applications have been granted for those travelling tomorrow from the states of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka, and Pahang.

Approval has also been given to 77,836 travellers in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, and Terengganu to cross state borders on Sunday. Starting on Monday (May 11), cross-border travel will only be permitted for emergencies including medical ones or the passing of close family members.

Individuals requiring authorisation may apply for it at the nearest police station, while cross-border travel is still permitted for those heading to their respective work locations.