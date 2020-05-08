CMCO: Muslims to observe Nuzul Quran amid new normal

Muslims will commemorate the auspicious religious occasion of Nuzul Quran which falls on the 17th day of the holy month of Ramadan each year on May 10. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — This Sunday (May 10) Muslims will commemorate the auspicious religious occasion of Nuzul Quran which falls on the 17th day of the holy month of Ramadan each year and under normal circumstances, the day would normally be enlivened with religious gathering and Quran recital.

However, this year marks different kind of commemoration of the Nuzul Quran as the country, as well as the rest of the world, are still in the continuous fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Certainly it is not be advisable to hold religious gathering this Sunday as the country is currently placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.

However, the limitations should not be used as an excuse for the Muslims in the country as the day still can still be celebrated in the new normal such as reciting Quran on our own, or online or with family members at home.

Several states have issued a statement that there will be no Nuzul al-Quran celebration, with Muslims in Johor have been encouraged to commemorate the day by reciting the Quran individually or with their family members in the comfort of their homes.

Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad said the decision was in line with decree issued by Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, that any religious activities in mosques and suraus statewide were postponed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, in effort to enliven the Ramadan, the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) produced daily ‘Ihya Ramadan’ talks for the public to watch via the department’s Facebook page, he said.

A similar decision was also implemented in Penang when the state Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) director Zulkifli Long urged the Muslims to practice religious worship with family members at home to further deepen their faith and devotion in conjunction with Nuzul Quran.

Meanwhile, Kedah Health, Rural Development and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh said the day could still be observed and it would be more meaningful when parents could recite the Quran with their children and thus strengthen the family ties.

In Pahang, the Nuzul Quran celebration will be broadcast live via the Pahang FM radio station and the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) social media accounts.

State Religious Affairs, Education and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad said various programmes have been lined up throughout the day including talks and religious questions-and answer sessions and Quran recitations by individuals selected by JAIP. — Bernama