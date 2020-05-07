Shafie keeps mum on letter seeking motion of confidence for Dr M

Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal is pictured at the Ritz Carlton Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, May 7 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today remained tight-lipped when asked to confirm a letter from him seeking a motion of confidence on Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when Parliament reconvenes.

The Semporna MP, when approached by reporters regarding the matter, said it was not the time to talk about it and asked them to wait for the sitting.

“We wait for the time (being), for the sitting. This is a visit to Terusan Sapi,” he said after visiting the Terusan Sapi plantation where the government plans to develop some 10,000 acres of land for agriculture purposes.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff M. Yusof earlier confirmed that his office had received the letter from Shafie seeking a motion of confidence in Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir when Parliament reconvenes this May 18.

The letter seeks the motion to show that Dr Mahathir commanded the majority in the Parliament in order to appoint a prime minister.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the new prime minister heading the Perikatan Nasional administration despite assertions from Dr Mahathir’s camp that the latter still had the support to be reappointed.

Neither Muhyiddin nor Dr Mahathir has publicly demonstrated that either commanded the majority support needed to be the prime minister.