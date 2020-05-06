PKR Wanita No. 2 quits party over ongoing cull

Voon said the mass sacking and suspension of members has defeated and breached all sense of social justice and principles of democracy. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 6 — PKR Wanita national vice head Voon Shiak Ni today announced her immediate resignation from the party, saying that the mass sacking and suspension of members have brought down the image of the party in the eyes of the public.

However, she said she will continue to serve as a social activist for the community in her capacity as a legal practitioner.

She also said she will not rule out the possibility of joining or setting up a new local political party to serve Sarawak together with other party members who have been sacked or left the party.

Voon said she joined PKR 12 years ago as her political platform as it was deemed to be carrying the flame of justice and reforms for the people of Malaysia.

“There is no doubt that Sarawak PKR has earned the people’s trust and confidence under the good leadership of their many selfless credible leaders and the tireless commitment of the land and civil rights lawyers fighting for the rights and plight for victims of the oppressed and aggrieved.

“But things have changed beyond the comprehension of any right minds for the past couple of years and the sacking of land rights activists and lawyers like See Chee How and Baru Bian is not helping the party to keep up the positive public confidence in Sarawak PKR anymore,” Voon said.

She added mass sacking and suspension of members that continued during the movement control order (MCO) has defeated and breached all sense of social justice and principles of democracy which she thought was the main thrust of the party’s principles.

Separately, Sarawak PKR Wanita chief Nurhanim Mokshen also resigned from her post after learning that her name was on the list of party members suspended, as issued by the party headquarters.

She said she chose to resign from the post although she has yet to receive an official letter from the party headquarters.

In her post on her Facebook account, Nurhanim said with her resignation, her deputy Catherine Jok will take over from her.

Her brother, Baharuddin, is among the party members who have been suspended as members of PKR.