Massive queue of migrant workers seeking Covid-19 test outside Glenmarie clinic (VIDEO)

People queue up to be tested for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare Glenmarie. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A video depicting a long line of migrant workers, stretching hundreds of metres from a clinic designated for Covid-19 testing, has emerged online.

According to the video posted by a Twitter user, the queue was of a clinic in the Glenmarie area of Subang.

While some in the queue observed the minimum distance of at least one metre from others, there were many who could be seen grouped together in violation of the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures for the so-called “new normal” of life with Covid-19.

On Monday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that all migrant workers must be screened for Covid-19 at their employers’ cost before they are allowed to resume work.

Happening now : Employees taking compulsory Covid-19 tests at BP Healthcare Glenmarie. Keep watching if you want to know how far the line goes.



Dont blame them on the zero social distancing. This is a result of poor planning by all our menteri kanans @AzminAli @IsmailSabri60 pic.twitter.com/oUcyu4Zne4 — Mukhzani Alia (@mukhzanialia) May 6, 2020

Yesterday, he asserted that this was to prevent Malaysia from experiencing Covid-19 clusters concentrated among migrant workers.

However, the decision to only require Covid-19 testing for migrant workers have led some to question if local workers were somehow immune to the disease and consequently did not need to be screened.

The screenings were part of the government’s varied SOPs issued a day before it allowed most industries, save for those relying on crowds and close contact, to resume operating under the conditional movement control order.