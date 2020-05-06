Life’s tough under MCO, say single mum, daily wage earner

Teow Siew Lee receiving food aid from the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Social Welfare Department. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused financial hardship on those earning daily wages, especially single mothers as well as those with disabilities (OKU) and who also happen to be the sole breadwinner.

One such person is single mother Teow Siew Lee, 41, who said her main challenge was to ensure that her parents received treatment for diabetes and hypertension in the hospital.

“I have to look after my nine-year-old daughter too. Usually, my sister-in-law will help take my parents to hospital, but during the MCO she found it difficult to come over.

“I could not take my daughter along for fear of infection, so we’ve had no choice but to comply with the government’s directive (to stay at home),” she told Bernama when met at her home today as she shared her experience in dealing with the new norm following the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Teow also spoke of her financial struggles of being a single mother and the sole breadwinner for her parents and daughter.

“I used to work as a clerk but since I have gastric-related problems, it’s been hard to hold on to a job. I can only work part-time,” she said.

Meanwhile, a petty trader with hearing loss, Abdul Rashid Jusoh, 43, said he makes a living as a trader at a night market.

However, he suffered financially when he could not operate his business due to the MCO.

“I could not open my business, (so there was) no income. If I could, at least there would be some money,” he said, adding that besides the aid from the government, he also had to rely on his friends for help.

If that is not bad enough, his hearing aid is also damaged and he needs about RM2,000 to replace it.

“I have impaired hearing. And now only one side of the hearing aid is functioning, so I can’t hear clearly,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Social Welfare Department assistant community development officer Noor Zaiha Zainal Abidin said food baskets have been distributed to the needy, especially to those who have lost their sources of earning and in the B40 low-income group.

She said that so far they have not faced any problems distributing the aid and would make sure that only eligible recipients received the food baskets. — Bernama