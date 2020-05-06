ESSCom updates wanted list of kidnap for ransom cases

ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said 21 individuals were believed to be involved in kidnap for ransom groups (KFRG) on the east coast of Sabah. — Picture by Julia Chan

LAHAD DATU, May 6 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) today updated a list of foreign national suspects who are wanted for involvements in cross-border crimes in the waters of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

Of the 21 names on the list, three were new entries, namely, Ustaz Mamay Aburi, head of the Jemaah Zamboanga De Norte Group which was involved in a shootout with the Lahad Datu Royal Malaysian Customs Department in December 2019, Basaron Arok who is head of the Ajang-Ajang Group which was involved in a kidnapping case at the Lahad Datu Pegasus Reef while Alvin Yusof @ Arab Puti is a member of the Apo Mike Group which kidnapped five Indonesians in January in the waters of Tambisan.

ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said these 21 individuals were believed to be involved in kidnap for ransom groups (KFRG) on the east coast of Sabah.

“They were involved in planning crimes the whole of last year and are still active, they are wanted to assist into the investigation of cases on the east coast of Sabah,” he said when contacted today.

He also described the effort to trace kidnapping cases in the waters of the ESSZone as akin to a game of cat-and-mouse.

“They (the suspects) are waiting for an opportunity while in hiding,” he said.

Also listed as wanted were Abu Sayyaf leaders, namely, Salip Mura and Hatip Hajan Sawadjaan.

In addition, Idang Susukan, the suspect who was responsible for decapitating Malaysian Bernard Then Ted Fen, kidnapped at a seafood restaurant in Sandakan on May 2015, was also on the wanted list.

Among the others on the list are Apo Mike @ Majan Sahidjuan; Al Munjir Yadah; Raden Abuh, Marajam @ Manajan Asiri; Sangbas @ Anjang; Hamsan Pakkan @ Black Cobra; Sabri Madrasul @ Salip Jul; Ben Tatoh Quirino; Titing Alihasan @ Iyot Panday; Jul @ Jun Hasan; Jul Aksan Abdurajan @ Halimaw; Tampi @ Bunju; Long Sahirin; Halip Ibrahim and Haibin Mubin @ Apo Kuhambo.

Hazani said the latest list was released after an investigation by ESSCom including confirmation from the authorities in the Philippines.

Anyone with information on the individuals in the wanted list could contact the ESSCom operations room at 089-863181 or send a Whatsapp message to 013-8803585 or 019-2305909. — Bernama