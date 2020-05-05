Perak says no issue with CMCO, but dine-in still not allowed in restaurants

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government has been following the standard operating procedures announced by Putrajaya in reopening of businesses, but restaurants will still not be allowed to offer dine-ins. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 5 — Perak said today it has no issue on reopening of businesses and industries under the more relaxed conditional movement control order (CMCO), after a statement by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali yesterday cautioning legal action for those not complying.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government has been following the standard operating procedures (SOP) announced by Putrajaya in reopening of businesses, but restaurants will still not be allowed to offer dine-ins.

He said this is in accordance with the general guidelines and SOPs set by the National Security Council via a special meeting held together with mentris besar and chief ministers.

“However, after reviewing the sectors that are high risk of Covid-19 infection, the state has decided to not allow dine-in at restaurants and food premises. But, all types of businesses under the food sector are allowed to operate for take-away, delivery and drive through.

“Apart from that, the state also did not allow controlled fresh market to be open,” he said in a statement.

Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin had urged all state governments to fully adhere to the conditional MCO.

Azmin said that those who failed to do could lead to industry sector players suing them, further adding that the federal government’s instructions meant that state governments did not have the proper authority to not comply.

He stressed that all food premises and restaurants must follow the SOP under CMCO even if dine-in is not allowed in the state at the moment.

“Owner must check worker’s temperatures before allowing them to work, maintain social distancing, control the limit of customers, provide sanitiSer and soap for hand wash and clean and sanitise the premises,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said all restaurants and food premises’ owner must take precautionary measures before the state government decide to allow dine-in.

He also clarified that the selected sports and recreational activities are allowed, but only not at the public recreational parks.

“This is because the state government has to make sure that it has adequate enforcement officers to monitor these public recreational parks.

“We need officer to ensure that one-metre distance is maintain at all time, limit the visitors and check on users’ ethics, especially in the cases that involves children,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the state will ensure that all SOPs are followed and adhered to before allowing dine-in and opening the public recreational parks for the people.