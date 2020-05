Thunderstorm warning in east Malaysia tonight

Strong winds bend coconut trees in Kampung Pantai Sepat in Kuantan November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued thunderstorm warnings in several parts of Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan with heavy rain and strong winds expected tonight.

MetMalaysia’s statement released at 11.05pm said heavy rain and strong winds set to hit Miri (Telang Usan and Marudi) and Limbang in Sarawak; as well as Pedalaman (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Keningau) and Sandakan (Tongod) in Sabah, were expected to continue until 2am (May 4). — Bernama