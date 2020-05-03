Senior minister: States free to adjust to CMCO as they see fit

PappaRich staff carry out sanitising and cleaning work at its premises as eateries gets ready to resume dine-in services starting tomorrow. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified today that the country’s respective states will not be forced to adopt the conditional movement control order in its entirety, and are allowed to make adjustments according to their needs.

Several states have said they would not relax restrictions despite the federal government’s decision to reopen the economy starting May 4 with certain conditions, which has sparked concern that this could set off fresh Covid-19 infections just as the number of new daily cases have dwindled.

MORE TO COME