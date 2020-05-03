MB: Pahang needs to fine-tune CMCO, decision on Friday

Police and armed forces personnel join forces at the roadblocks to implement the movement control order at Jalan Tambun Ipoh April 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, May 3 — The Pahang government needs to fine-tune the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which is due to start tomorrow, to suit the state’s situation.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in a statement said the decision on the implementation of the CMCO in Pahang would be finalised at a weekly meeting of the state Security Working Committee on May 8.

“Until the decision (regarding the implementation of the CMCO) is made, all regulations made under the movement control order (MCO) will remain.

“The state government supports the CMCO’s announcement, but needs to fine-tune it first. Pahang is also facing a new cluster that needs special attention to address it,” he said today.

Wan Rosdy also said the decision to fine-tune the implementation of the CMCO was necessary to ensure that no new outbreak of the Covid-19 would occur when the economic and business activities in Pahang were allowed to resume operations.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government would implement the CMCO to enable most the economic sector and businesses to resume operations from tomorrow subject to the terms and the SOPs set by the authorities.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Thursday confirmed that the Health Ministry had detected a new Covid-19 cluster in Lanchang, Temerloh near here involving six individuals from a tahfiz centre. — Bernama