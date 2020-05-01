With businesses set to open on May 4, PM uses ‘Pak Salleh’ as an example to explain SOPs involved

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking about the fourth phase of the MCO in Kuala Lumpur May 1, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — After using Makcik Kiah as an example of how much financial aid one can get from the government during the movement control order (MCO), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin used Pak Salleh today as an example of what standard operating procedures (SOP) almost all businesses would have to adhere to when they open on May 4.

Muhyiddin in his Labour Day address today said that almost all economic sectors and businesses would be allowed to reopen, subject to strict conditions in what is termed as conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Muhyiddin said the government is losing RM2.4 billion a day since the MCO was implemented and thus far have lost RM63 billion since March 18.

He said to help curb this economic loss, most businesses will be allowed to open on May 4 and he listed six SOPs they must follow.

“Pak Salleh a restaurant owner must make sure there is at least a two-metre distance between tables. This is important so they leave a space in the middle for their staff to move around.

“Pak Salleh must also place a notice on each table restricting the number of customers per table. If it’s a small table maybe limit to one person and for the bigger ones maybe three to four people,” said Muhyiddin.

“Then he must make a line of at least one metre apart at the pay counter to make sure customers keep their distance. Provide ample hand sanitisers and soap at the hand wash areas and buy disinfectants for the tables.

“Once the customer leaves the staff must immediately clean the tables,” said Muhyiddin.

Apart from that, Muhyiddin said Pak Salleh and his staff must always be wearing face masks. He said the employers must provide these face masks at all times for their staff.

He also insisted on temperature checks on customers before they are allowed to enter the premises.

“And SOP number six is these restaurants must take down the names and phone number of all customers who visit them.

“They must take note of the time and date the customers came in. This is very important as in case there is a positive case involving one of the customers we can trace the other customers who were there at the same time,” said Muhyiddin.

“In essence, Pak Salleh has a lot of work to do and in these next few days he can go and set up his restaurant and buy stocks and arrange the tables accordingly so that he can ensure his customers feel safe when they enter his restaurant.”